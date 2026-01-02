Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002544https://zeenews.india.com/people/abhishek-malhan-reacts-to-disappointing-reports-of-engagement-with-jiya-shankar-asks-to-stop-linking-name-with-anyone-3002544.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAbhishek Malhan Reacts To Disappointing Reports Of Engagement With Jiya Shankar, Asks To Stop Linking Name With Anyone
ABHISHEK MALHAN

Abhishek Malhan Reacts To 'Disappointing' Reports Of Engagement With Jiya Shankar, Asks To 'Stop Linking Name With Anyone'

YouTuber Fukra Insaan and actress Jiya Shankar have denied circulating rumours about their engagement, calling them baseless.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Abhishek Malhan Reacts To 'Disappointing' Reports Of Engagement With Jiya Shankar, Asks To 'Stop Linking Name With Anyone'(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, has dismissed recent reports linking him romantically with actress and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiya Shankar, calling the rumours “baseless” and urging the public to stop speculating about his personal life.

Viral Post Sparks Engagement Rumours

The clarification comes after an entertainment page shared a post claiming that Abhishek and Jiya were preparing to get engaged. The post suggested the couple had officially confirmed their relationship and even extended congratulations to the “cute couple.” Soon after, similar claims began circulating on X, with some users alleging that the duo was already engaged.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sets the Record Straight

On January 1, Abhishek addressed the speculation through his Instagram story. He wrote, “I want to make one thing very clear -please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there. My choices and stance were made very clear back then, and nothing has changed since.”

Expressing his frustration, he added that such rumours resurface regularly without reason. “What’s disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context. Even I can see it, and I believe the audience is smart enough to notice this pattern too,” he stated. He further clarified that he does not engage in “games, assumptions, or unnecessary speculation.”

Jiya Shankar Also Responds

Actress Jiya Shankar also addressed the buzz surrounding her alleged engagement to Abhishek. She recently shared a photo on social media posing with a mystery man who gently kissed her on the forehead, subtly distancing herself from the rumours.

Alongside the picture, Jiya dismissed the engagement claims, writing, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025,” firmly rubbishing the speculation.

Past Speculations Explained

Jiya and Abhishek first attracted dating rumours during their time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where their on-screen bond drew attention. Their collaboration on a music video after the show further fuelled speculation about a romantic relationship.

However, Jiya has repeatedly stated that they were never more than friends, adding that even that friendship has since faded over time.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Switzerland explosion
What Led To Explosion At Swiss Bar Leaving Dozens Dead And 100 Injured? DNA
China
Mass vs Mission: Why China’s Record Year Doesn't Change India’s Space Calculus
west bengal crime news
Cop Held For Death Of Woman Home Guard In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
J&K education
JKBOSE Launches First-Ever Shina Textbooks for Classes 1And 2
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema
MMU Objects To ‘Vande Mataram’ Initiatives In J&K, Calls Them Un-Islamic
Assam CM 2026
Assam CM Highlights Achievements And Announces New Initiatives For 2026
DRDO
DRDO Weapon Systems Key During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Rajnath Singh
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
UP Man Missing Since 1997 Returns Home After 28 Years To Collect SIR Documents
Faridabad gang rape
'She Called Me At 3.30 am Sobbing': Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad
Border Security Force
19-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Apprehended By BSF In J-K