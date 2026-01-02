Abhishek Malhan Reacts To 'Disappointing' Reports Of Engagement With Jiya Shankar, Asks To 'Stop Linking Name With Anyone'

New Delhi: YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, has dismissed recent reports linking him romantically with actress and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiya Shankar, calling the rumours “baseless” and urging the public to stop speculating about his personal life.

Viral Post Sparks Engagement Rumours

The clarification comes after an entertainment page shared a post claiming that Abhishek and Jiya were preparing to get engaged. The post suggested the couple had officially confirmed their relationship and even extended congratulations to the “cute couple.” Soon after, similar claims began circulating on X, with some users alleging that the duo was already engaged.

Abhishek Sets the Record Straight

On January 1, Abhishek addressed the speculation through his Instagram story. He wrote, “I want to make one thing very clear -please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there. My choices and stance were made very clear back then, and nothing has changed since.”

Expressing his frustration, he added that such rumours resurface regularly without reason. “What’s disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context. Even I can see it, and I believe the audience is smart enough to notice this pattern too,” he stated. He further clarified that he does not engage in “games, assumptions, or unnecessary speculation.”

Jiya Shankar Also Responds

Actress Jiya Shankar also addressed the buzz surrounding her alleged engagement to Abhishek. She recently shared a photo on social media posing with a mystery man who gently kissed her on the forehead, subtly distancing herself from the rumours.

Alongside the picture, Jiya dismissed the engagement claims, writing, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025,” firmly rubbishing the speculation.

Past Speculations Explained

Jiya and Abhishek first attracted dating rumours during their time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where their on-screen bond drew attention. Their collaboration on a music video after the show further fuelled speculation about a romantic relationship.

However, Jiya has repeatedly stated that they were never more than friends, adding that even that friendship has since faded over time.