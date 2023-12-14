New Delhi: Internet sensation Abhishek Malhan recently shared some great love advice. His most recent appearance on reality show 'Temptation Island India' saw him engaging in discussions about love with the contestants.

Abhishek Malhan recently in a conversation expressed, "Trust is like the base of a solid relationship. It's super important. When both people trust each other, they can be open and vulnerable without worry. Just remember, trust needs effort from both sides, It's a teamwork thing. Having a strong foundation of trust makes a relationship better and lasting."

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan enjoys a huge subscriber base of 7.44 Million on one of his channels. He has 4.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

Tune in to the finale episode of Temptation Island India only on JioCinema.