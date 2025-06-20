'Absolutely Pathetic Excuse': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi SLAMMED For Questioning Air India Crash Survivor, Issues Apology

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi drew widespread criticism on Thursday after she publicly questioned the legitimacy of the survival story of Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives.

In a now-deleted post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Krishnamoorthi cast doubt on Ramesh’s identity and survival, writing:

"So this #vishwaskumarramesh lied about being a passenger on the plane & the only survivor? This is seriously weird... Deserve not only some serious punishment but some mental asylum time if this is true uff."

The comments were met with immediate backlash online, with users highlighting that Ramesh’s identity and survival had been officially confirmed by the Ahmedabad hospital where he is receiving treatment. Critics accused the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor of spreading misinformation and targeting a victim of a national tragedy without evidence.

Among the wave of angry responses, one user wrote, "Apologize all you want, the damage has been done — your reputation for diligence is irreparable," while another called her an "absolutely pathetic excuse for a supposed star, role model, and person."Amid criticism, Krishnamoorthi issued a public apology later the same day. She acknowledged her mistake in a follow-up post:

"The tweet on air india survivor - i saw on the insta feed of an ex times of india journalist. So wrongly assumed it may be correct Shared in haste . It was a mistake. My apologies once again."

The tweet on air india survivor - i saw on the insta feed of an ex times of india journalist. So wrongly assumed it may be correct



Shared in haste . It was a mistake.



My apologies once again.



So much AI and misinformation in the world, & so much panic and grief after all these… — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) June 20, 2025

The controversy comes in the wake of the deadly crash of Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 PM IST on June 12.

Of the 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew, 241 were confirmed dead. Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin, was the only survivor and is currently undergoing treatment in an Ahmedabad hospital.

In an official statement, Air India expressed deep condolences and confirmed the fatality toll, stating:

"We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital. Our efforts are now focused entirely on the needs of those affected and their families."

Separately, the Tata Group, which owns Air India, pledged ₹1 crore as compensation to the families of each deceased passenger.