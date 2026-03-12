Advertisement
ACADEMY AWARDS 2026

Academy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum join star-studded presenter line-up; Conan O'Brien Returns as host

The Academy recently expanded its star-studded presenter lineup, adding several high-profile actors and teasing major cinematic reunions.

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 08:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
Academy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum join star-studded presenter line-up; Conan O'Brien Returns as host(Source: X)

 Los Angeles: The 2026 Academy Awards are just getting bigger, with Hollywood A-listers joining in for the grand celebrations of films and artistry.
 

In addition to star power at the upcoming event, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have announced additional presenters for the Oscars, which is set to air on Sunday, March 15.
Joining the star-studded list are Hollywood icons like Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byme, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, and Sigourney Weaver.
 
In a major highlight, the father-son duo of Bill and Lewis Pullman will grace the ceremony as presenters.
 
The Academy previously unveiled another list of presenters, including Will Arnett, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldana.
 
Conan O'Brien will return to host the ceremony for the second time in a row.
 
Just a few days before the Oscars 2026, the creative team has teased epic 'Bridesmaids' and 'Marvel' reunions at the awards.
 
"There's been rumours of what that reunion is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special," said Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor.
 
Executive producer Katy Mullan further added, "There's also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans, so we're gonna have superstars and superheroes. And there is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out."
 
The 98th Oscars will air Sunday, with the creative team promising a mix of nostalgia, star power and musical spectacle. 

