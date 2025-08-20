Achyut Potdar Passes Away: Jackie Shroff And Boman Irani Pay Tributes To Veteran Actor

New Delhi: The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Achyut Potdar, who passed away on Monday, August 18, at a hospital in Mumbai following health complications. He was 88.

A Familiar Face in Indian Cinema

Achyut Potdar, best known for his portrayal of the stern but kind-hearted professor in 3 Idiots, had a career in film and television spanning over three decades. He appeared in more than 125 films and TV shows, including notable hits like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Mission Kashmir, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and Dabangg 2. He was widely appreciated for his ability to bring warmth and gravitas to supporting roles.

Also Read | Renowned Actor Achyut Potdar Aka 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' Professor From 3 Idiots Dies At 91, Last Rites To Be Held Today

Heartfelt Tributes from Co-stars

Actor Jackie Shroff, who had worked alongside Potdar in several films, expressed his grief on social media. Sharing a photo with the late actor on Instagram Stories, Shroff wrote, "This pic with Achyut ji will always be in my heart."

In a follow-up Instagram story, Jackie also shared a film clip featuring a scene with Achyut Potdar, captioning it, "Always in my heart."

Boman Irani, Potdar’s co-star in 3 Idiots, also paid tribute on Instagram. “With deep respect, remembering Achyut Potdar Ji. A true gentleman and a memorable artist. My heartfelt condolences,” Irani wrote.

A Life Beyond the Camera

Before entering the world of cinema, Potdar led a multifaceted life. He served in the Indian Army and retired as a captain in 1967. He then worked as an executive at Indian Oil Corporation for nearly 25 years, retiring in 1992 at the age of 58.

His academic career also included a stint as a professor in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, before he made his debut into acting at the age of 44.

Legacy and Notable Works

Potdar became a beloved character actor known for playing authoritative yet endearing roles. His television credits include popular serials such as Buniyaad, Wagle Ki Duniya, Mrs. Tendulkar, Majha Hoshil Na, and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

The film fraternity, fans, and former colleagues continue to share memories and pay their respects to the veteran actor.

Also Read | Hansal Mehta Pays Tribute To Achyut Potdar: 'Was A Fan Of His Character...