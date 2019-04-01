Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor's song, actress shares video—Watch

New Delhi: The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose biopic titled 'Chhapaak' is being made by Meghna Gulzar starring Deepika Padukone, grooved to a song featuring Shraddha Kapoor. Laxmi danced to the song 'Cham Cham' from 'Baaghi' and the video is adorable.

Shraddha shared the dance video on Instagram and it has already fetched over 1,991, 784 views as of now. Watch it here:

Laxmi can be seen enjoying the song on the terrace of her house probably.

Meanwhile, her biopic is also being produced by Deepika, who will be seen playing the titular role in the movie. A few days back, her first look from 'Chhapaak' was unveiled online and it got a thunderous response.

Deepika's look was hailed as her best one so far. Her impressive first look received a warm reception and not just were the fans mesmerised by it but also several of her B-Town friends appreciated her.

Twitter and Instagram were loaded with congratulatory messages and the actress was overwhelmed with all the love and support she got.

'Chhapaak' also features Vikrant Massey in a pivotal part.

It shows how acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal battled against all odds.