Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Actor Akansha Ranjan ties the knot with Filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate sunset ceremony

Actor Akansha Ranjan ties the knot with Filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate sunset ceremony

Actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma tied the knot in an intimate, sunset garden ceremony at their Mumbai residence on their exact fourth dating anniversary.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 08:15 AM IST
Actor Akansha Ranjan ties the knot with Filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate sunset ceremony
Image Credit: @akansharanjan/Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Actor Akansha Ranjan ties the knot with Filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate sunset ceremony
akansha ranjan2 min ago
2
Canada shooting45 min ago
3
India vs England T20I series 202648 min ago
4
Sunday Watchlist59 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago