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Actor Allu Sirish approaches Cyberabad Police over late-night loud music near residence

Actor Allu Sirish raised concerns on social media over late-night loud music near his Hyderabad residence, prompting Cyberabad Police to clarify that the noise was from a concluding Ganesh immersion procession.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Actor Allu Sirish approaches Cyberabad Police over late-night loud music near residence
Image Credit: ANI

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Actor Allu Sirish approaches Cyberabad Police over late-night loud music near residence
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