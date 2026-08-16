Actor Ananya Raj passes away at 27 after prolonged illness

Actor Ananya Raj, best known for her roles in films such as 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit, and Ghost, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of July 15. She was 27.
Her family confirmed the news via a social media statement, revealing that the actor had been battling physical and mental health challenges for over a year prior to her death.
In a statement released on Raj's official Instagram account, her family expressed their grief and requested quiet solitude as they navigate the loss.
"With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep," the statement read. "For over a year she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them. She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt."
The family urged well-wishers to pray for her soul while asking for privacy during this difficult time.
Raised in Mumbai, Raj began her career in the entertainment industry with a mix of feature films and high-profile music videos. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 thriller 7 Hours to Go, subsequently appearing in the horror feature The Final Exit (2017) and Vikram Bhatt's Ghost (2019).
Beyond feature films, she expanded her audience presence through appearances in prominent music videos distributed by major labels including T-Series, Zee Music Company, and Times Music.
Raj also expanded her portfolio into South Indian cinema. She co-starred alongside Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, and P. Ravi Shankar in Srinivas Raju’s 2022 Telugu suspense thriller Thaggede Le.
Additionally, she featured in the trilingual action drama Madrasi Gang, directed by Ajay Andrews Nuthakki. In the film, Raj portrayed Sarita—a woman from Mumbai's slums—opposite Ranga Jinu, Ashmit Patel, and Adhyayan Suman.
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