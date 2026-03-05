Actor and TVK chief Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together, twin in beige outfits after wife Sangeeta files for divorce — WATCH

New Delhi: Days after reports emerged that actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s wife has filed for divorce, the star was spotted attending producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception along with actor Trisha in Chennai. A video of the two arriving together at the event has been circulating widely on social media.

Vijay, Trisha attend wedding reception together

Vijay and Trisha arrived at the venue in the same car. Vijay was seen carrying a bouquet of flowers, while Trisha greeted guests by hugging and shaking hands. The duo walked together to the stage to congratulate the newlyweds, posed for photographs, and exited the venue at the same time.

Both stars opted for coordinated beige outfits for the occasion. Vijay wore a beige shirt paired with a matching lungi, while Trisha chose a beige and gold saree with a red blouse.

Vijay’s wife files for divorce

Actor and politician Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has reportedly filed a petition seeking divorce after 25 years of marriage. The couple has two children — Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

According to the petition, Sangeeta has alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. It states that she became aware of the alleged relationship in April 2021, which caused her severe emotional distress and mental suffering. Despite assurances that the relationship would end, it allegedly continued.

The petition further claims that since 2021, Vijay emotionally distanced himself from his wife and subjected her to what she described as “constructive desertion,” forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. It also alleges that he frequently travelled abroad and attended public events with the actress.

Additionally, Sangeeta stated that the actress regularly shared photographs of their outings on social media and that Vijay neither denied nor objected to these posts, which she interpreted as tacit approval.

Vijay and Sangeeta first met in 1996. Sangeeta, a Sri Lankan national raised in the United Kingdom, registered their marriage in the UK in 1998. The couple later held a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai on August 25, 1999.

They are parents to a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Sasha.