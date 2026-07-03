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  • /Actor Annu Kapoor showers praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says, 'This record belonged to late Lata Mangeshkar...'

Actor Annu Kapoor showers praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says, 'This record belonged to late Lata Mangeshkar...'

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor hailed Amitabh Bachchan's 57-year career in Indian cinema, saying no one is likely to surpass the megastar's enduring legacy.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Actor Annu Kapoor showers praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says, 'This record belonged to late Lata Mangeshkar...'
Image Credit: (Image Credit: IMDb)

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