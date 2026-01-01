Actor Arjun Bijlani’s Father-in-Law Rakesh Chandra Swami Passes Away After Sudden Health Emergency: Reports
Actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife, Neha, are mourning the sudden death of her father, Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away at 73 after a stroke.
New Delhi: Actor Arjun Bijlani and his family cut short their ongoing New Year vacation in Dubai after his father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, was admitted to the ICU on Monday. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting a family member, Rakesh Chandra Swami had been on a ventilator since Monday evening and passed away on Thursday morning. He was 73 and is survived by his son, Nishank, and daughter, Neha.
Sudden Health Emergency Leaves Family in Shock
The family member said, “He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.”
Following the news, Arjun and Neha returned to Mumbai on Tuesday and have been at the hospital since.
Arjun, who married Neha Swami in May 2013, shared a close bond with his father-in-law. “Yes, as Arjun’s father passed away quite early, he has been very close to him, he was like a father figure to him. Of course, for Neha, he was her closest, as any father is to his daughter," the family member added.
Neha Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Her Father
Neha had often expressed her love and admiration for her father. On Father’s Day last year, she posted a heartfelt message with a picture of him, writing, "Happy Father’s Day to my daddy
I’ve always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you — your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing..
“A father’s love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love.”
Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy"
