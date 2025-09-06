Advertisement
Actor Ashish Kapoor Undergoes Medical Potency Test In AIIMS In Rape Case Investigation: Report

As part of an ongoing rape case investigation, Delhi Police conducted a medical potency test on television actor Ashish Kapoor at AIIMS on Friday. 

Sep 06, 2025
Actor Ashish Kapoor Undergoes Medical Potency Test In AIIMS In Rape Case Investigation: Report

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday said that a medical potency test of television actor Ashish Kapoor was carried out at AIIMS.

Officials said that the report will serve as key evidence in the alleged rape case filed against him.

 Earlier this week, Kapoor was arrested from Pune, Maharashtra. Police said the actor was held after they tracked his movements across several locations before taking him into custody.

The case is linked to a complaint filed by a woman at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi. She alleged that Kapoor assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. An FIR was registered on August 11, after which the police began searching for him.

Officials also said that the woman had named some other individuals in her initial complaint but later changed parts of her statement. The initial complaint alleged that Kapoor, along with unidentified men, had raped the woman.
 
However, she later revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor of rape. Police added that they are also taking legal opinion on the matter.
 
Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, and the police are probing the matter from all possible angles.

