Actor Chuck Norris’ family confirms sudden demise at 86

Chuck Norris passes away: Renowned actor, Chuck Norris, the legendary martial arts artist and action star, known worldwide for 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' has passed away at the age of 86.

The actor's family confirmed the heartbreaking news, saying he died on Friday morning after being hospitalised in Hawaii.

Family shares official statement

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In an official statement shared on Instagram, the family confirmed the news with a heartfelt message.

The statement read, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.

We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.

Thank you for loving him with us.

With love,

The Norris Family"

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About Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris was born in 1940 in Oklahoma and served in the United States Air Force before rising to fame as a martial arts champion, earning multiple black belts in karate, taekwondo, judo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He began his film career with The Wrecking Crew (1968) but gained widespread recognition after his iconic on-screen fight with Bruce Lee in a 1972 film.

Over the years, he became known for action-packed films like The Delta Force and Missing in Action, embodying strength and classic action-hero appeal.

Walker, Texas Ranger and lasting legacy

Chuck Norris became a household name as Cordell “Cord” Walker in the hit TV series Walker, Texas Ranger. Even at 86, he remained active on social media, recently sharing a video of himself boxing with the caption, “I don't age. I level up.”

He is survived by his wife, Gena O’Kelley, and their five children. His legacy as a martial artist, actor, and global icon continues to inspire generations.