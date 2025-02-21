Actor Darshan Kumaar Attends Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain: Actor Darshan Kumaar offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He was seen immersed in the temple's spiritual atmosphere and attended the sacred Bhasma aarti.

The 'Kashmir Files' actor, dressed in traditional attire, reached the temple in Brahma Muhurta to participate in the early morning rituals.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Lord Shiva is called Mahakal because he is said to be beyond time, eternal and indestructible.

Meanwhile, talking about Darshan's work front, he was seen in Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files, Files', which is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 insurgency, draws on first-generation video interviews of survivors of the massacre, conveying their pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma.

He also shared screen space with Anupam Kher in 'Kaagaz 2', a courtroom drama film written and directed by VK Prakash. The film highlights the hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies.

Darshan is back in the next part of Aashram, 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2', in which Bobby Deol reprises his role as Baba Nirala.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series also features Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles. The series will be available for streaming from February 27 on Amazon MX Player.