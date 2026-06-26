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Actor Darshan's son's car involved in accident in Bengaluru? Family clarifies what really happened

Rumours claimed that Darshan Thoogudeepa's son, Vineesh, was injured and hospitalised after a road accident in Bengaluru, but his family has dismissed the reports as false, saying he is safe and was not driving the vehicle.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Actor Darshan's son's car involved in accident in Bengaluru? Family clarifies what really happened
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

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