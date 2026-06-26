Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's son, Vineesh, became the subject of online speculation after reports claimed he had been injured in a road accident and admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. The rumours spread rapidly across social media, prompting Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, to issue a detailed clarification, calling the reports "completely false."
In a statement shared on social media, Vijayalakshmi clarified that Vineesh was not driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. She said the family's driver was behind the wheel when a minor road mishap took place in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
"Dear all, we would like to clarify that the news being circulated by certain media outlets claiming that Vineesh met with an accident and has been hospitalised is completely false," she wrote.
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She further stated that Vineesh is "absolutely safe and doing well" and stressed that the accident was a routine traffic-related incident.
According to Vijayalakshmi, the vehicle was being driven by the family's chauffeur when it was involved in a minor collision with a two-wheeler. She said the riders of the two-wheeler acknowledged that the accident was their mistake and apologised, following which the matter was resolved on the spot.
She also clarified that Vineesh stepped out of the vehicle only to check on the well-being of the two-wheeler riders.
"Vineesh merely stepped out of the vehicle to ensure that the people on the bike were safe. Unfortunately, those few moments have been taken out of context and presented in a completely misleading manner," she said.
The clarification came after reports claimed that a Ford Endeavour linked to Vineesh had collided with a two-wheeler in Bengaluru. Some reports also alleged that the incident led to an argument with locals and that Vineesh had sustained injuries and was hospitalised.
However, Vijayalakshmi dismissed these claims, reiterating that the driver was operating the vehicle, no one was injured, and the matter ended amicably after the other party accepted responsibility for the accident.
The clarification comes as the family continues to deal with the ongoing legal proceedings involving actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.
The Kannada actor is currently in judicial custody in connection with the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to him by the Karnataka High Court. Darshan has been accused, along with several others, of abducting and murdering Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent objectionable messages to actor Pavithra Gowda.
The actor has recently approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to file a fresh bail application.
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