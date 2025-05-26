Actor Dino Morea Questioned By Mumbai Police In The Mithi River Desilting Case

Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea is being questioned by the EOW of Mumbai Police in connection with the Mithi river desilting case.

His name came up in the investigation for having connections with one of the arrested accused in the matter, according to Mumbai Police.

The Economic Offences (EOW) Wing of Mumbai Police had earlier this month arrested two alleged middlemen - Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi - in connection with the Mithi river desilting case.

They were produced on the same day in the court and are now in judicial custody.

The two were among 13 people booked by EOW of Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged fraud.

There are allegations that the accused charged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inflated amounts for dredging and other equipment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Morea will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 6 later this year.

The accumulation of silt in reservoirs and water bodies leads to a reduction of their water storage capacity. Rivers pick up, carry and drop silt load as per their regime conditions, i.e. discharge in the river, river slope, morphology, nature of silt. Periodic surveys to assess the current capacity of water bodies are primarily undertaken by state governments.