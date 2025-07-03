Actor Gyanendra Dubey Marks His 18th Birthday With Release Of Romantic Song 'O Sanam'

New Delhi: As RadhaKrishn and Vighnaharta Ganesha fame Gyanendra Dubey celebrates his 18th birthday, he also marks the release of his latest romantic song O Sanam.

The young actor, known for his roles in popular TV shows RadhaKrishn (as Prahlad) and Vighnaharta Ganesha, makes this milestone even more special by venturing further into music with the release of his second music album O Sanam on July 2, following the success of his debut album Pehli Dafa.

Presented by Red Ribbon Musik, O Sanam marks another significant step in Gyanendra’s musical journey as he continues to explore storytelling through music. The song brings to life a tender tale of young love — a warm and melodic expression of first emotions, capturing the innocence and charm of falling in love for the first time.

With heartfelt lyrics by Avadhesh Dubey, soulful vocals by Divyannsh Vermaa, and music composed by Jayant Aryan, the track comes to life under the direction of Ashish Khurana. Gyanendra is paired opposite the graceful Anushka Kaura, and their natural on-screen chemistry adds emotional depth to the visuals.

Speaking about the project, Gyanendra Dubey shared,"Turning 18 is a big moment for me, and I wanted to do something that feels personal and close to my heart. O Sanam is not just a song ,it’s a story about love, connection, and those small moments that stay with you forever. I felt every beat and every emotion while working on it. After the love I received for Pehli Dafa, this felt like the right next step. I hope people feel the sincerity and warmth we tried to bring to this song."

O Sanam released on July 2 across all major platforms. With music that speaks to the heart and visuals that linger in memory, Gyanendra sets the tone for an exciting new chapter in his creative journey.