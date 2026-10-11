Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Actor Imran Khan detained by Mumbai police at CJP protest site

Attending in an individual capacity as a citizen to question restrictions on movement and speech, actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police at August Kranti Maidan alongside hundreds of other protesters during a nationwide crackdown on CJP-led demonstrations.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 08:48 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 08:48 AM IST
Actor Imran Khan detained by Mumbai police at CJP protest site
Image Credit: @imrankhan/Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CJP protest Day 2: 30 routes blocked in Delhi from 6 am – full traffic advisory & alternate routes
2
3
4
5