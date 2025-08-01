Actor Ishita Dutta Hospitalised Along With Toddler Son Vaayu, Just Months After Welcoming Second Child

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ishita Dutta, best known for her role in Drishyam, has revealed that both she and her two-year-old son, Vaayu, were recently hospitalised, just months after she gave birth to her second child.

The actress broke the news via her official Instagram account, where she shared a heartfelt update along with a photo taken from her hospital room. While she did not specify the nature of the illness that led to the hospital stay, Dutta expressed the emotional and physical toll the experience has taken on her family during what should have been a joyful time.

Instagram Update

"It's been a really tough month," Dutta wrote on her Instagram Stories. "At a time when I was supposed to be with my newborn, I was making hospital rounds instead. Thankfully, both Vaayu and I are doing so much better now." She also addressed recent speculation about her noticeable weight loss, clarifying, "A lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss – it wasn't deliberate, just a result of being unwell."

As of now, her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, has not issued a public statement regarding the situation.

Ishita and Vatsal’s Relationship Timeline

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, both prominent figures in Indian television and film, tied the knot on November 28, 2017, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vaayu, in 2023.

The two actors first met in 2016 on the sets of the television series Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, and their professional rapport soon blossomed into a real-life romance. They recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in November 2023.

Welcoming Their Second Child

Earlier this year, Dutta shared the joyful news of the arrival of their second child, a daughter, on social media. In a touching Instagram post, she wrote: "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl."

The family has yet to share more details about their recent health struggles.