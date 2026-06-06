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NewsEntertainmentPeopleActor James Handy's murder case: Suspect charged, faces up to life in prison
JAMES HANDY

Actor James Handy's murder case: Suspect charged, faces up to life in prison

The man accused of fatally stabbing veteran actor James Handy has been charged with murder, with prosecutors seeking accountability in the 81-year-old actor's death.

|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Actor James Handy's murder case: Suspect charged, faces up to life in prison(Image: IMDb)

Los Angeles: The man accused of fatally stabbing veteran actor James Handy has been formally charged with murder and could face up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted, People magazine said.

According to the publication, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, on Friday, announced that Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend Wendy Gledhill, has been charged with one count of murder. Prosecutors have also alleged that he personally used a deadly weapon, a knife, during the incident.

Handy, best known for his work in films and television including Top Gun: Maverick, was stabbed to death on June 3 at his home in Tarzana, California. He was 81.

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According to a felony complaint obtained by PEOPLE magazine, prosecutors allege that Michael Gledhill committed the murder "unlawfully, and with malice aforethought" using "a deadly and dangerous weapon."

District Attorney Hochman said the actor's death was a tragic loss. "This is not how anyone's life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home," Hochman said.

Also Read | Veteran actor James Handy dies after fatal stabbing at California home; Suspect arrested

"The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about," Hochman continued. "Like all murder victims, his life mattered and the person who inexplicably and violently took it must be held accountable for his actions."

Authorities said Handy was found with a stab wound to the chest in the front yard of his home at around 9:30 a.m. on June 3. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division is continuing its investigation. Detectives believe the case was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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