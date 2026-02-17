Actor Jayaram appears before ED in Sabarimala gold smuggling case, says ‘Lord Ayyappa will not spare...'

Kochi: Actor Jayaram on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the alleged gold smuggling case in Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala.

Before entering the office, Jayaram told reporters that "all those involved in the matter should be caught and that Lord Ayyappa will not spare the culprits."

"Sabarimala is a sacred place for every devotee, regardless of religion. If any scam has occurred in Sabarimala, it must be brought to light; this is the responsibility of every Malayali. For the past 10 years, several temples have invited me for various ritual activities. If I can provide any lead to the investigation, I will do so. Anyone involved in this must be booked."

Last month, Jayaram was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the temple

The ED's investigation centres on the actor's association with prime suspect Unnikrishnan Potty.

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols.

The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who donated 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used.