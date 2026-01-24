Actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested After Firing Incident in Andheri West Housing Society: Reports

New Delhi: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) has been detained by Mumbai Police in connection with a firing incident that occurred earlier this month in Andheri West’s Oshiwara area, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Firing Incident at Nalanda Society

The incident took place on January 18, when four gunshots were allegedly fired near Nalanda Society, a residential complex located in Oshiwara. Bullets were later recovered from the façade of the building and from inside flats located on the second and fourth floors.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the incident caused panic among residents.

Police Trace Origin of Shots

Following the incident, police launched an extensive investigation involving CCTV footage analysis and bullet trajectory mapping. Based on the findings, officials traced the possible origin of the gunshots to the vicinity of KRK’s residence, which is located close to the housing society.

Investigators reconstructed the sequence of events to determine the direction from which the bullets were fired, leading them to suspect that the shots originated from the actor’s home.

Also Read | Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court Commits Alleged Rape Case Against TV Actor Ashish Kapoor, Two Others To Sessions Court

KRK Questioned, Admits to Firing: Police

After several days of inquiry, KRK was brought in for questioning late on Friday night. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to firing the shots using his licensed firearm.

According to police sources, as reported by the same agency, KRK claimed he was testing the weapon’s functionality and had no intention of harming anyone. He reportedly told investigators that he fired in the direction of a nearby mangrove area, assuming the bullets would not reach residential premises. However, due to wind conditions, the bullets allegedly travelled further and struck the building.

Weapon Seized, Forensic Examination Underway

Mumbai Police have since seized the firearm and recovered shell casings from the scene. The Crime Branch and forensic teams are examining the bullets and other material evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.