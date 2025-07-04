Actor Kanwaljit Singh’s Jibe At Air India Goes Viral, Says He 'Prepared Will Before Take-Off'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh recently took a subtle dig at Air India ahead of flying with the airline, sharing a humorous yet pointed video on Instagram. The actor joked that he felt compelled to make a will before booking a flight with Air India — a remark that comes in the wake of the tragic Air India crash earlier in June.

In the video, Kanwaljit is seen sitting at an airport café, saying, “Off to Colombo. Will bana di hai (I’ve prepared my will). See you in Colombo. Flying Air India!”

The remark while lighthearted, struck a chord with many online — especially following the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Netizens React

The comments section was flooded with reactions ranging from concern to laughter.

One user wrote: “Be grateful and positive. Keep safe.”

Another said: “God will be there with Uncle… have a safe flight.”

TV actor Imran Khan joined in on the humor, commenting: “Hmm. Where there is a pill, oh, sorry—Will, there’s a way.”

One user added more reflectively: “Janaab, your statement evokes mixed emotions… A reminder that every word counts and precision matters.”

The Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The tragedy that prompted Kanwaljit’s jibe occurred on June 12, when Air India flight AI171, a London-bound flight, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers and crew.

The crash resulted in the deaths of all onboard but one, and caused additional casualties on the ground as the aircraft struck the BJ Medical College hostel campus.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage and concern over aviation safety. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an investigation and has since flagged a series of alarming safety loopholes, reportedly uncovered during a post-crash audit of the airline.