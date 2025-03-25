Actor-Karate Expert Shihan Hussaini Dies Of Leukemia At 60, Netizens Mourn Demise

New Delhi: Famous actor and Karate instructor Shihan Hussaini succumbed to blood cancer and breathed his last in the wee hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai. Reportedly, he was battling from Leukemia and a rare condition called as Aplastic Anemia. He was 60.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

"With profound grief, The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) announces the passing of Shihan Hussaini, the founding father of the association and its serving general secretary, at 1.45 am. He succumbed to blood cancer after a courageous battle, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the world of archery," spokesperson of TAAT, Ashwin Kumar Iyer, said. "The doctors will decide which organ could be harvested and thereafter hand over the body to his family," Iyer told PTI.

Many expressed grief over his death and took to X (formerly called Twitter) to condole his demise:

Deeply saddened by the loss of Shihan Hussaini, a multi-talented and inspiring personality. A master of karate, an expert in archery, and a fearless artist—his passion and dedication knew no bounds.



His unwavering spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence left an indelible… pic.twitter.com/0y6uHp4AMi March 25, 2025

I still can’t digest the fact that Sensei Shihan Hussaini is no more . I met him recently under the instructions from our Thalaivar @annamalai_k and he was full of positivity . Such is the Fleeting nature of life .

A karateka never dies . He shall remain in our memories as an… pic.twitter.com/nAhi2pWbpQ — karthik gopinath (@karthikgnath) March 25, 2025

#ShihanHussaini, #ThalapathyVijay's boxing master from #Badri and a cameo appearance in Master, has passed away. His last wish was for #Vijay to introduce archery students from every household in #TamilNadu. Hope #Thalapathy fulfills his final wish. May his soul will RIP pic.twitter.com/Al39PC94qZ — Thalapathy Products (@VijayProducts) March 25, 2025

Powerful image of a person who was awaiting his death with courage. Rest in Peace #ShihanHussaini . This pic shows him signing documents to donate his body for medical research ! #vazhapadi pic.twitter.com/YEaMjkm3zG — Vazhapadi Rama Suganthan (@vazhapadiar) March 25, 2025

According to PTI, his mortal remains will be kept at his home in Besant Nagar, the High Command, till 7 pm for his students and others to pay their last respects and later taken to his hometown Madurai for the last rites.

While battling leukemia at the hospital, Hussaini donated his body to further medical research.

Shihan Hussaini made his acting debut in 1986 Kamal Hassan-starrer Punnagai Mannan, followed by Velaikaran, Bloodstone ( an English film primarily shot in India), Badri, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal among others.

(With PTI inputs)