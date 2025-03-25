Advertisement
Actor-Karate Expert Shihan Hussaini Dies Of Leukemia At 60, Netizens Mourn Demise

Shihan Hussaini Death: He made his acting debut in 1986 Kamal Hassan-starrer Punnagai Mannan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Actor-Karate Expert Shihan Hussaini Dies Of Leukemia At 60, Netizens Mourn Demise Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Famous actor and Karate instructor Shihan Hussaini succumbed to blood cancer and breathed his last in the wee hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai. Reportedly, he was battling from Leukemia and a rare condition called as Aplastic Anemia. He was 60.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

"With profound grief, The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) announces the passing of Shihan Hussaini, the founding father of the association and its serving general secretary, at 1.45 am. He succumbed to blood cancer after a courageous battle, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the world of archery," spokesperson of TAAT, Ashwin Kumar Iyer, said. "The doctors will decide which organ could be harvested and thereafter hand over the body to his family," Iyer told PTI.

Many expressed grief over his death and took to X (formerly called Twitter) to condole his demise: 

According to PTI, his mortal remains will be kept at his home in Besant Nagar, the High Command, till 7 pm for his students and others to pay their last respects and later taken to his hometown Madurai for the last rites.

While battling leukemia at the hospital, Hussaini donated his body to further medical research.

Shihan Hussaini made his acting debut in 1986 Kamal Hassan-starrer Punnagai Mannan, followed by Velaikaran, Bloodstone ( an English film primarily shot in India), Badri, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal among others.

(With PTI inputs)

