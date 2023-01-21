Actor, Karni Sena leader Surjeet Rathore arrested for allegedly molesting, harassing model

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Police on Thursday night (Jan 19) arrested actor and Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore for allegedly molesting and harassing a model. As per ANI, the police registered an FIR at Bangur Nagar police station based on the complaint of a model.

A Mid-Day report claimed that the complainant had approached the police in December after someone created her fake Instagram account and sent abusive and obscene messages to her relatives, friends and family members. A case was then registered against an unknown person under Sections 354 (a) (d), 500, 501, 506, 506 (2) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 of the IT Act, said the report.

The team launched an investigation into the complaint and thereafter learnt about Rathore's involvement in the case.

Further investigation is currently underway, ANI quoted a Mumbai Police official as saying.