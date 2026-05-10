Actor Madhavan wishes Vijay an ‘impactful’ tenure as Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Actor Madhavan, who joined scores of others in congratulating actor Vijay who took oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister on Sunday, expressed the desire that Vijay's tenure as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister be the most rewarding and impactful one for the state.



Taking to his Instagram page to pen a congratulatory note, Madhavan said, ""All the very very best my dear brother. May your tenure as the Chief Minister be the most rewarding and impactful one for our state.May God give you all the strength you need to do all the good you need to do. So proud of you my brother."

Actor Prasanna too congratulated Vijay on becoming Chief Minister. He wrote, "So surreal. So emotional. Feels so personal. There is so much expectation to witness a real change in politics. Wishing to see @actorvijay anna become an unshakable leader of the state for many decades to come. For the first time, “CM” feels very personal. All the very best from the bottom of my heart, anna. Make us all prouder. Create even bigger history, anna. This is a new beginning and new era of politics. Make a difference dear anna. ini unga munnadi Endha thadayum illai (There are no more obstacles before you now). #TNCM #CMJosephVijay #josephvijayennumnaan."

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Actress Simran, who has worked with Vijay on a number of films, too took to her Instagram page to congratulate him.

She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, the people’s leader and true Jana Nayagan, Thiru Vijay avargal, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Today is not just historic, it marks the beginning of a powerful new era. #CMJosephVijay #CMOathCeremony #TNGovernment."

In an emotional and politically charged first address after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay promised transparent governance, women’s safety, welfare-oriented administration, and a corruption-free government, while thanking the people for placing their trust in him.