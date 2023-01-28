Actor Mohd Sharia is Excited to Debut with the Music Video 'Tum bhi Pachtaoge'

New Delhi: Mohd Sharia is set to debut in the music video industry with the upcoming "Tum Bhi Pachtaoge" release on March 1, 2023. The song is directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, produced by DS Creation, and stars Prajakta Dusane as his on-screen love interest. The song's story depicts by the Utkarsh Saxena. The lead character, Mohd Sharia, is struggling with alcohol abuse after a tumultuous romantic relationship with his girlfriend and a negative role is played by Faraz Mehdi.

Prajakta has been a part of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ultaa Chasma' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. She has also performed with the cast of Kapil Sharma on their tour to Australia.

As the story unfolds, audiences will see the lead character's descent into alcohol addiction and its damaging effects on his relationship. However, as the song progresses, it also shows the lead character's journey towards redemption and healing as he comes to terms with his past and makes amends with his loved one.

Mohd Sharia is excited about his debut and grateful to have Dinesh Sudarshan Soi as the director of his first music video. He believes the song is a powerful portrayal of the complexities of love and the impact of addiction on relationships. He also hopes that the piece will raise awareness about the importance of seeking help for addiction and the power of forgiveness in healing broken relationships.

Prajakta and Sharia have been spotted together many times, hanging out. The fans are very excited to see them together in a music video for the very first time. They have also lined up other projects which are not been announced yet. Their chemistry and romance seem very natural on screen because they have a great bond off the net, also.