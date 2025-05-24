Actor Mukul Dev Passes Away At 54; Manoj Bajpayee And Film Fraternity Mourn The Loss

New Delhi: Actor Mukul Dev passed away on May 23 at the age of 54. He had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the ICU prior to his demise.

The news was confirmed by his brother, actor Rahul Dev, who shared a heartfelt note on Instagram: “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night... He is survived by his daughter Sia Dev.” The family also mentioned that he will be deeply missed by his siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev, and nephew Sidhant Dev.

Tributes poured in from the film industry. Close friend Vindu Dara Singh took to social media, writing:

“Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!”

Actor Deepshikha Nagpal expressed her shock, saying she couldn’t believe the news.

Manoj Bajpayee shared a deeply emotional tribute on X (formerly Twitter):

“It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti.”

Mukul Dev was best known for his roles in films such as Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His final screen appearance will be in Son of Sardaar 2.

Born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar, Mukul came from a background steeped in culture and discipline. His father, an assistant commissioner of police, introduced him to Afghan culture and was fluent in Pashto and Persian.

Mukul's entry into the entertainment world came early—he earned his first paycheque in Class 8 for impersonating Michael Jackson in a Doordarshan dance show. Interestingly, he was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi before transitioning fully into acting.

Mukul Dev’s presence across film and television left a mark, and he will be remembered for both his talent and warmth.