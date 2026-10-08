Veteran actor Nana Patekar suffers cardiac arrest, dies at 75

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.
According to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive Nana Patekar for nearly 45 minutes after he was brought to the hospital, but he did not respond. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. As per the sources, his son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune and has since left for Goa.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence.— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026
Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted: Dr. Shekhar… pic.twitter.com/lwDVC1eQpu
Nana Patekar was widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. During his long career, he received three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, two Maharashtra State Film Awards and a Filmfare Award Marathi for his performances. In recognition of his contribution to cinema and the arts, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013.
Born into a Marathi family in Murud-Janjira in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, Patekar made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 drama Gaman. He went on to work in several Hindi and Marathi films and established himself as a versatile performer.
Patekar also starred in the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay! in 1988. A year later, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor as well as the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 1989 crime drama Parinda.
Apart from his successful acting career, Nana Patekar also had a strong association with the Indian armed forces. He joined the Territorial Army as a captain in 1988. He later underwent three years of military training while preparing for his directorial debut, Prahaar: The Final Attack. During this period, he worked with then Lieutenant Colonel V K Singh, who also appeared in the film.
His connection with the armed forces continued beyond his film preparation. During the 1999 Kargil War, Patekar served with the Maratha Light Infantry with the rank of major. He later retired from the Territorial Army in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel.
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