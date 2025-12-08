Advertisement
DILEEP

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu Reacts After Dileep’s Acquittal, Voices Support For Survivors Amid WCC Campaign

Parvathy Thiruvothu expresses disappointment after Dileep’s acquittal, standing with survivors through the WCC campaign.

|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 05:12 PM IST|Source: ANI
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu Reacts After Dileep’s Acquittal, Voices Support For Survivors Amid WCC Campaign(Image: Instagram)

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor and filmmaker Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday took to social media to post her feelings after a Kerala trial court acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 sexual assault case.

"We watch a carefully crafted screenplay unfold so cruelly now," Parvathy, a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective, said in a post on her Instagram.

"Justice what"? she asked in her Instagram post after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court delivered the verdict. The court found the first six accused guilty on multiple counts. Actor Dileep was the eighth accused in the case.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) said in a statement that it respects the court's verdict.

Also Read | Malayalam Actor Dileep Acquitted In South Actress Abduction And Sexual Assault Case

"Let the law move in the path of justice. We respect the court," it said.

Meanwhile, several actors from the Malayalam film industry, including Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan, took to social media to share the campaign tagline 'Avalkoppam' (We stand with her), which was first released by the WCC after the assault that took place in February 2017.

"Always. More stronger than ever now,' Rima took to her Instagram to post.

The WCC itself was formed in November 2017 and aims towards building a safe, non-discriminatory and professional workspace for women in cinema through advocacy and policy change.

In a note shared on social media ahead of the verdict, WCC noted, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey of

a victim to becoming a survivor. 3215 days of waiting for justice."

"Her fight has unleashed many tumultuous journeys for women in cinema, the Malayalam film industry and the state of Kerala. The impact has rippled through our collective conscience and voices have risen for change," the note read.

"Much has to be said for the courage and resilience she has shown through it all, while upholding her faith in the system", it read.

