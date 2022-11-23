topStoriesenglish
Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari set to become father at 51, shares wife's Godh Bharai video!

Surabhi is Manoj Tiwari's second wife and they welcomed a daughter in 2020. He was earlier married to Rani Tiwari in 1999 and together, they have a daughter named Rhiti.

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actor-singer turned politician Manoj Tiwari is all ecstatic to become a father one more time. He happily shared the good news on social media and received good wishes from fans and friends. Manoj hosted wife Surabhi Tiwari's baby shower recently and shared the video online giving us a sneak-peek into the Godh Bharai ceremony. Manoj Tiwari is 51. 

For the Godh Bharai ceremony, Manoj Tiwari can be seen wearing a beige kurta set while his wife Surabhi wore a gorgeous red floral attire. The decorations in yellow with flowers dominating the set-up highlights the beautiful theme. Check out the video here: 

Surabhi is Manoj Tiwari's second wife and they welcomed a daughter in 2020. He was earlier married to Rani Tiwari in 1999 and together, they have a daughter named Rhiti.

After 11 years of marriage, Manoj and Rani decided to part ways in 2012.

Manoj Tiwari was last seen in the Bhojpuri film titled Devra Bhail Deewana in 2014. He also participated in popular reality show Bigg Boss season four in 2010.

 

