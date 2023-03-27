topStoriesenglish2588340
NewsLifestylePeople
RAVI KISHAN

Actor-Politician Ravi Kishan Opens Up On Casting Couch Experience, 'Big Shot Woman Offered Coffee At Night'

He revealed he was offered a 'coffee at night' by the woman, who he chose not to name.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • He revealed he was offered a 'coffee at night' by the woman, who he chose not to name.
  • Ravi was asked about casting couch during his recent appearance on the chat show 'Aap ki Adalat', according to a media report.

Trending Photos

Actor-Politician Ravi Kishan Opens Up On Casting Couch Experience, 'Big Shot Woman Offered Coffee At Night'

New Delhi: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has shared that he faced the casting couch by a woman who is now a "big shot".

He revealed he was offered a 'coffee at night' by the woman, who he chose not to name.

Ravi was asked about casting couch during his recent appearance on the chat show 'Aap ki Adalat', according to a media report.

"Yeah, it happened and this is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape. My father had taught me that I should approach my work with honesty, I never wanted to take a shortcut. I knew I was talented," he said.

Ravi added: "I can't name her, because she has become a big shot now. She had said, 'Coffee peene raat me aayie. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused," he said as per a media report.

A big star in the Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.

He was seen in the web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' and hosted a singing reality show 'Swarn Swar Bharat'.

Live Tv

Ravi KishanRavi Kishan controversiesRavi Kishan casting couchRavi Kishan movies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'