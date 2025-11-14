Advertisement
PRIYANK SHARMA

Actor Priyank Sharma Mourns Father’s Death, Shares Emotional Tribute On Social Media

Actor Priyank Sharma shared the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing on Instagram, posting an emotional tribute that drew an outpouring of support from fans and friends.

|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 09:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
Actor Priyank Sharma Mourns Father’s Death, Shares Emotional Tribute On Social Media(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Priyank Sharma has suffered a significant personal loss as his father has passed away.

The actor, known for 'Roadies Rising,' 'Splitsvilla X,' and 'Bigg Boss 11,' shared the heartbreaking news with his fans on Instagram.

Priyank, on Friday, posted a picture of himself with his father and penned an emotional note in his memory. "Sleep well, my Daddy. I will miss you so much. I hope I will make you proud one day. Rest in peace (1966-2025)," the actor wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Priyank (@priyanksharmaaa)

His post drew many messages of support from friends and fans. Dhanashree Verma commented, "So sorry, RIP. Sending strength," while actress Divya Agarwal, Priyank's ex-girlfriend, wrote, "Stay strong."

Priyank Sharma became a popular face when he participated in shows like 'Splitsvilla 10' and 'Roadies Rising.' However, he gained wider fame when he appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan. During Bigg Boss, he made headlines after his breakup with Divya Agarwal and his closeness with co-contestant Benafsha Soonawala.

Besides reality shows, Priyank has also acted in web series such as 'Dillogical,' 'Puncch Beat,' 'The Holiday,' 'Jab We Matched,' 'Love on the Run,' and 'Runner Up.'

