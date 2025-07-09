Advertisement
PRIYANSHU PAINYULI

Inside Priyanshu Painyuli’s Fitness And Wellness Routine

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli speaks about his Hernia surgery which forced him to take a necessary step back from his rigorous fitness routine. Now fully fit and feeling better, Priyanshu is ready to slowly return to his fitness routine. 

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Inside Priyanshu Painyuli’s Fitness And Wellness Routine (Source:File photo)

New Delhi: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, recently spoke about a deeply personal experience that led to a temporary derailment from his regular fitness journey. The actor revealed that he had to undergo hernia surgery, which forced him to take a necessary step back from his rigorous fitness routine.

While fitness has always been an integral part of Priyanshu’s life, this unexpected health scare reminded him of the importance of listening to one’s body and allowing it the time and space to heal. The actor chose to prioritise his recovery, giving himself time to rest, recuperate, and come back stronger.

Speaking about the experience, Priyanshu shared, “Fitness has always been a non-negotiable part of my life. But when I was diagnosed with a hernia, I had to undergo surgery and let go of my workout regime completely. It wasn’t easy—mentally or physically. The recovery was painful, but I realised that sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is pause. I allowed myself to heal without guilt. Health comes before anything else. Once you’re fully recovered, you can bounce back with a new kind of energy and that’s exactly what I’m planning to do now.”

Now fully fit and feeling better, Priyanshu is ready to slowly return to his fitness routine. With renewed energy and a deeper understanding of his body’s needs, the actor is focused on rebuilding his strength the right way.

As he prepares to resume training, Priyanshu continues to inspire fans by embracing both vulnerability and strength, a combination that defines not just his fitness journey, but his life philosophy.

