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  • /Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after falling ill on ‘Fauji’ set; WB Minister Indranil Khan visits him in hospital

Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after falling ill on ‘Fauji’ set; WB Minister Indranil Khan visits him in hospital

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised in Kolkata after his health deteriorated due to an insect bite on the sets of the Prabhas-starrer Fauji, prompting a hospital visit from West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan and a demand for an investigation by the AICWA.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after falling ill on ‘Fauji’ set; WB Minister Indranil Khan visits him in hospital
Image Credit: IMDb

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