/Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after falling ill on ‘Fauji’ set; WB Minister Indranil Khan visits him in hospital

"The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences," the AICWA continued.