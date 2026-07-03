Actor Ravi Mohan's residence in Chennai has become the focus of a police investigation after a diamond necklace and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash allegedly went missing from his home in Injambakkam. Following a complaint filed by the actor, Neelankarai Police launched an inquiry that led to the arrest of his driver, Rajesh.
According to a report by Thanthi TV, Ravi Mohan discovered that the valuables were missing from his residence on June 22 and subsequently approached the Neelankarai Police. A Community Service Register (CSR) entry was made, and officers began questioning the actor's household staff and drivers individually. During the investigation, suspicion reportedly fell on Rajesh, prompting further interrogation.
Police said Rajesh allegedly confessed to misappropriating the Rs 2.5 lakh in cash during questioning. The money has since been recovered and returned to Ravi Mohan.
Despite the recovery of the cash, police proceeded with legal action against the accused. Rajesh was formally arrested on theft charges, produced before a court, and remanded to judicial custody.
While the cash has been recovered, the diamond necklace remains untraced. Investigators are continuing their probe to determine its whereabouts and examine all aspects of the alleged theft.
The swift progress in the case has drawn attention after police questioned multiple members of the actor's household before identifying the suspect.
On the work front, Ravi Mohan has several films in various stages of production. His upcoming projects include Karathey Babu, Genie, Br Code, and other ventures. The actor, who recently reverted to using his birth name after previously being known as Jayam Ravi, continues to remain one of the busiest stars in Tamil cinema with multiple releases lined up.
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