Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Actor Ravi Mohan's driver reportedly arrested over alleged theft of diamond necklace and Rs 2.5 lakh from Chennai residence

Actor Ravi Mohan's driver reportedly arrested over alleged theft of diamond necklace and Rs 2.5 lakh from Chennai residence

Actor Ravi Mohan's driver has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly stealing a diamond necklace and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the actor's Chennai residence, with police continuing their search for the missing jewellery.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
Actor Ravi Mohan's driver reportedly arrested over alleged theft of diamond necklace and Rs 2.5 lakh from Chennai residence
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Centre asks Google, Apple to remove 7 apps over alleged misuse to disable e-rickshaw batteries: Sources
E-rickshaws1 min ago
2
Ravi Mohan2 min ago
3
Himachal Monsoon Damage25 min ago
4
Julian Nagelsmann31 min ago
5
Indian Sailors Death39 min ago