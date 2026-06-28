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  • /Actor Satendra Soni alleges filmmaker Pushpendra Singh threatened him over payment dispute

Actor Satendra Soni alleges filmmaker Pushpendra Singh threatened him over payment dispute

Actor Satendra Soni claimed he faced payment issues and threats during a Madhya Pradesh film shoot, later confirming his safe return to Mumbai with support from police and fellow artistes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Actor Satendra Soni alleges filmmaker Pushpendra Singh threatened him over payment dispute
Image Credit: (Image: @satendrassoni/Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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