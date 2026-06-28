/Actor Satendra Soni alleges filmmaker Pushpendra Singh threatened him over payment dispute

Actor Satendra Soni, known for his appearances in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur, shared an emotional video on Instagram, claiming that he faced a difficult experience during a film shoot in Madhya Pradesh.
In the video, Satendra alleged that filmmaker Pushpendra Singh removed him and other character artists from the project after they asked for pending payments for their work. He further claimed that the filmmaker threatened him and other members of the team.
Speaking in the video, Satendra said he had travelled to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, to work on Pushpendra Singh’s film Pedh Palkhi. He claimed that the team received an advance payment of Rs 50,000 and were told that the remaining amount would be paid during the shoot.
According to Satendra, after working for around eight days, he and other artistes asked about their pending payments. He alleged that they were instead asked to leave the hotel and claimed he received threats.
In his Instagram caption, Satendra explained that he had a 10-day shooting schedule and claimed that several unit members had also not received payments. He alleged that after raising the payment issue, he was asked to pack up and leave.
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He also claimed that other artistes, including Shreedhar Dubey and Pankaj Sharma, supported him during the situation.
Later, Satendra shared another video confirming that he and his colleagues had safely returned to Mumbai. He thanked the Maihar police, actor Ashutosh Rana, and others for their support during the incident.
He said the experience was mentally challenging and that the artistes stood together to overcome the situation.
Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama that follows the story of two newly married brides who are accidentally exchanged during a train journey in rural India. The mix-up leads them on a journey of self-discovery while exploring themes of identity, societal expectations, and traditional gender roles.
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