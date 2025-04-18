Advertisement
SHRIRAM NATARAJAN

Actor Shriram Natarajan's Family Issues Statement; 'Under Expert Medical Care...'

Actor Shriram Natarajan's recent social media post caused worry among fans and sparked a health debate.

|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 12:59 PM IST|Source: ANI
Actor Shriram Natarajan's Family Issues Statement; 'Under Expert Medical Care...' (Image: @shri_blueticked/Instagram)

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Shriram Natarajan's family has issued a statement and requested everyone to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well-being.

Known for his roles in films such as 'Maanagaram' and 'Irugapatru', as well as several short films and series, Shriram's recent Instagram reels featuring his messy appearance caused worry among fans and industry colleagues.
The video quickly went viral, with users expressing concern for Shriram.

In response, the family said in a statement, "We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice".

The statement further read, "We kindly request everyone to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well-being," the statement continued, urging both online and offline media platforms to refrain from spreading unverified updates or speculating about his health.

The family vehemently denied any views with respect to the health of the actor.

"We also do not endorse any views expressed by certain individuals in interviews and deny the same completely," the statement clarified.

The statement concluded, "We thank you for your continued love, support, and understanding during this time!"

NEWS ON ONE CLICK