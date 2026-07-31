Veteran actor Sudesh Berry has stirred a fresh online discussion following his recent appearance on the Accompany Akki podcast, where he expressed intense admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as an "avatar of Lord Vishnu" and offering to wash his feet. During the interaction, the Border actor also launched a scathing critique against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and questioned the purpose behind its ongoing demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
During the July 28 podcast episode, the host reminded Berry of a past video where the actor had washed his mother's feet as a mark of reverence. Responding to the memory, Berry expressed a desire to perform the same gesture for Prime Minister Modi.
"Now I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water, if you can arrange a meeting with him," Berry stated. "I have never met him and I don't know him personally. Just as we have not seen God but still worship him, I respect Modi ji in the same way."
Defending PM Modi against critics, Berry emphasised that his veneration stems from personal respect rather than political allegiance. "What wrong has Narendra Modi done? Let him sell tea. He has travelled around the world selling tea," he said, adding that "Ram Rajya has arrived" in India under current governance. He further extended his praise to Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their contributions to national progress.
Addressing political opposition and civil demonstrations, Berry dismissed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), claiming the group was steering the nation "backwards."
"I don't know AGP, CGP... I don't even recognise these people. I only know that they are pulling the country backwards," Berry asserted.
Questioning the effectiveness of public demonstrations, Berry argued that public service should focus on tangible social welfare rather than political agitation. "These are all useless people. They have no work for the country. If you genuinely want to serve society, build gardens for children, make old-age homes for senior citizens and provide treatment to people. Simply sitting at Jantar Mantar and protesting will achieve nothing," he added.
Taking a swipe at the party's moniker, Berry remarked, "They formed a party using the name of some strange creature. Why don't they create a hyena party?" Speaking about Prime Minister Modi, Berry defended him against criticism and said, "What wrong has Narendra Modi done? Let him sell tea. He has travelled around the world selling tea."
Berry, a veteran of Indian cinema and television, was most recently seen making a cameo appearance in Sunny Deol's Border 2 (2026).
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