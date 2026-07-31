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Actor Sudesh Berry offers to wash PM Modi's feet, slams CJP protests

Actor Sudesh Berry sparked debate during a recent podcast by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "avatar of Lord Vishnu" and offering to wash his feet, while dismissing Cockroach Janta Party protests as counterproductive.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
Actor Sudesh Berry offers to wash PM Modi's feet, slams CJP protests
Image Credit: @sudeshberry/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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