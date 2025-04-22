Actor Tiger Shroff Receives Death Threat? False Claim Leads To Investigation
Actor Tiger Shroff was the subject of a death threat hoax, as a man falsely reported to the police that a plot to kill him had been arranged.
Mumbai: A 35-year-old man hailing from Punjab has been apprehended for allegedly giving false information to the police control room in Mumbai regarding "death threat" to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, an official said on Tuesday.
According to the Khar police station official, the man, identified as Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, falsely claimed that a weapon and 'supari' (contract) of Rs 2 lakh were given to some individuals to bump off the 35-year-old actor.
On Monday, the Mumbai police control room received a call from Singh, who hails from Punjab, informing them that some people from a security agency were going to "kill" Shroff, he said.
However, after the police investigated the matter, it was revealed Singh had given false information to the control room, according to the official.
The Mumbai police lodged a case against him in suburban Khar and contacted their Punjab counterparts, who detained Singh, he said.
The accused is being brought to Mumbai, informed the official.
In the past, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been the target of multiple death threats. Last week, a "mentally unstable" man from a village in Gujarat's Vadodara district had issued a death threat to the 59-year-old actor, a Y-Plus-protectee.
The threat message was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline.
