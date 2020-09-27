हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nusrat Jahan

Actor-turned MP Nusrat Jahan off to London for latest film shoot; check out her airport look

While leaving for London, she was seen sporting a mask with her initials on it - NJ. 

Actor-turned MP Nusrat Jahan off to London for latest film shoot; check out her airport look
File Photo: Twitter/@nusratchirps

Kolkata: Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, actor-turned Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan on Sunday (September 27, 2020) left for London (UK) for her latest film shoot. 

The actor reportedly will be shooting for her latest Tollywood film - ‘Swastik Sanket’. 

Check out her pictures:

While leaving for London, she was seen sporting a mask with her initials on it - NJ. Interestingly, it also happens to be her husband’s initials - Nikhil Jain. 

“Her airport look been styled by noted Stylist Chikky Goenka in an outfit by the label - Scribbology,” said the release from her PR team. 

The film will be Nusrat's 23rd film which will be directed by Sayantan Ghoshal and produced by Eskay Movies.

“The movie is an adventure-thriller with other actors named Saswata Chatterjee, Gaurav Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh in the cast,” said a release from her PR team. 

Also read  |  TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Kolkata Police after dating app used her pic without consent
 

Tags:
Nusrat JahanTrinamool CongressKolkata
Next
Story

Irrfan Khan wanted to have a daughter, reveals wife Sutapa Sikdar
  • 59,92,532Confirmed
  • 94,503Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M36S

How India's T-90 Bhishma battle tank is outflanking China's PLA at LAC