Actress And AMMA Chief Shwetha Menon Breaks Her Silence On Obscenity Case, Advocates Fixed Working Hours For Female Artistes

New Delhi: South actress Shwetha Menon was elected as the first female president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) in the recently held elections. Speaking at the India Today South Conclave 2025, Shwetha talked about fixed working hours for female artistes in the film industry. She spoke about creating a conducive work culture and environment for women.

Shwetha Menon On Fixed Working Hours

Shwetha Menon shared her own example and said, "I did four films while pregnant. I informed my directors that I wasn’t comfortable with early morning shoots, and they understood." About being vocal and having a conversation, she added, "Most issues can be solved through dialogue, but people often avoid it. Even when I was AMMA's first female Vice President, I would urge women to share their problems, none of them would."

Shwetha Menon On Obscenity Case

She recalled how she even decided to reconsider her candidature as the timing coincided with the obscenity case filed against her. "More the enemies, more I excel. The case was shattering as a person. It was about films that came 12 years back. The movies which were mentioned fetched me a state award. No one has ever been exposed to such a case. I was confused if I should back out of the election and fight the case. It’s my family’s support that made me go ahead. Then I became a fiery tigress,” she told India Today.

What Was The Obscenity Case Against Shwetha Menon

The FIR against Menon was filed by social worker Martin Menachery following a court directive, claiming that clips from her films had been used on social media and adult sites for popularity and profit. Case was filed under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Menon under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as per TOI report.

About AMMA Elections

Previously, it was headed by veteran actor Mohanlal, who resigned from the post of President in August 2024 after Justice Hema Committee report highlighted allegations of sexual harassment against some office bearers, including Siddique and Babu Raj.

Shwetha Menon contested the AMMA elections against actor-turned-BJP leader Devan while Cuckoo Parameshwaran faced veteran actor Raveendran in the race for General Secretary. Both the women won the respective positions of President and General Secretary. The association currently has around 500 members.