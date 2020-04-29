Actress Ashley Ross of ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ dies at 34 in car crash

New Delhi: Reality television star Ashley Ross, best-known for her role as Ms Minnie in ‘Little Women: Atlanta’, died on Monday from injuries following a car crash. She was 34. Ross reportedly met with an accident in Atlanta on Sunday night. She was being treated at a hospital in Atlanta but she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, nearly 24 hours after the accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka Ms Minnie of ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” Ross’ team posted on her official Instagram account.

Her show 2016 show ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ is a spinoff to ‘Little Women’. Ross’ co-star from the show Tonya Renee Banks also mourned her death on Instagram and wrote, “Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie. My condolences to her friends and family.”

Meanwhile, ‘Little Women‘s official Twitter account wrote in a post, “Lifetime and the Little Women family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved ‘Ms. Minnie.’ Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends,” “Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atl.”

She will be dearly missed. — Little Women (@LittleWomenTV) April 28, 2020

Ashley Ross is reportedly survived by her mother, grandmother and other family members.