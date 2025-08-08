New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi's cousin, identified as Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi over a parking dispute on Thursday, reportedly. He was 42.

HUMA QURESHI'S COUSIN KILLED

According to HT, the Delhi police have reportedly arrested two accused and also seized a murder weapon. NDTV report stated that untoward incident took place at around 10 pm, when Asif urged two men to park their scooter away from his house's entrance. What followed was a verbal fight and the 2 men threatened to come back as they left the place that moment.

Asif had two wives, one of them called Shaheen told NDTV, "At around 9:30-10 pm, a neighbour parked a scooter right outside our house. My husband, Asif, requested him to move the vehicle away. The man abused Asif and threatened to come back. Within minutes the man, along with his brother, came and stabbed Asif with a sharp weapon. I called Javed, my brother-in-law but by the time he reached, Asif had lost a lot of blood and died."

Reportedly, the victim was rushed to National Heart Institute in East of Kailash where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Actress Huma Qureshi is yet to release any official statement regarding the incident yet.

(This is a developing story)