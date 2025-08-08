Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942996https://zeenews.india.com/people/actress-huma-qureshis-cousin-murdered-over-parking-dispute-2-arrested-report-2942996.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
HUMA QURESHI'S COUSIN

Actress Huma Qureshi's Cousin Murdered Over Parking Dispute, 2 Arrested: Report

Asif Qureshi was rushed to National Heart Institute in East of Kailash where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 09:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Actress Huma Qureshi's Cousin Murdered Over Parking Dispute, 2 Arrested: ReportPic Courtesy: ANI File Photo For Representational Use Only

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi's cousin, identified as Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi over a parking dispute on Thursday, reportedly. He was 42.

HUMA QURESHI'S COUSIN KILLED

According to HT, the Delhi police have reportedly arrested two accused and also seized a murder weapon. NDTV report stated that untoward incident took place at around 10 pm, when Asif urged two men to park their scooter away from his house's entrance. What followed was a verbal fight and the 2 men threatened to come back as they left the place that moment.

Asif had two wives, one of them called Shaheen told NDTV, "At around 9:30-10 pm, a neighbour parked a scooter right outside our house. My husband, Asif, requested him to move the vehicle away. The man abused Asif and threatened to come back. Within minutes the man, along with his brother, came and stabbed Asif with a sharp weapon. I called Javed, my brother-in-law but by the time he reached, Asif had lost a lot of blood and died."

Reportedly, the victim was rushed to National Heart Institute in East of Kailash where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Actress Huma Qureshi is yet to release any official statement regarding the incident yet.

(This is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK