Actress Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws application for turning approver in money laundering case

New Delhi: Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandes on Tuesday withdrew her application in Delhi's Patiala House Court to become an approver in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her plea to turn approver, saying that there is sufficient material against her being a "beneficiary of proceeds of crime."

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma disposed of the application as withdrawn after noting the submissions of Advocate Ashish Batra, counsel for Jacqueline Fernandes. He submitted that she wishes to withdraw the application.

On Monday, the ED filed its reply opposing the application of Actor Jacqueline Fernandes seeking permission to turn approver. The agency opposed the application saying that her conduct during the investigation was not proper and there is sufficient material against her.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The agency said that in the present case, Jacqueline's role is not that of a minor participant, but that of a significant beneficiary of the "proceeds of crime" and an active participant in the money laundering scheme under PMLA, 2002.

Also Read | Shocking! Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar divorce rumours hit social media - Here's why

Granting her the position of an Approver in the present case would be a miscarriage of justice and would undermine the gravity of the offence she has committed. It is the right of agency to make any accsued an approver. They are opposing the application, the ED said. It said that the application is abuse of process of law.

In its reply the ED had said that Jacqueline remained in regular and sustained contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar even after having knowledge of his criminal antecedents, who carefully arranged all benefits, gifts and articles for the Applicant out of the "proceeds of crime" involved in the offence of money laundering.

This consistent interaction through numerous ways of communication and receipt of benefits negate any claim of being an "unwitting victim" as underlined by the applicant in the present application and instead highlights her conscious association with the main perpetrator and with the illicit gains, the ED said

It was further said that the her conduct during the investigation has been far from cooperative, as she consistently failed to make full and truthful disclosures in her statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA on 30.08.2021, 20.10.2021, 08.12.2021, 20.05.2022 and 27.06.2022.

"Her statements were evasive, contradictory, and incomplete, requiring repeated confrontations with evidence gathered," the ED said.

The Investigation Agency had said that Jacqueline initially withheld or denied material facts relating to cash transactions with Advaita Kala, receipt of costly gifts and luxury articles, funds transferred to the bank accounts her association with Pinki Irani and others.

This deliberate concealment of facts and non-cooperation undermines the very essence of the approver scheme under law, which mandates a full and true disclosure.

It was also said that Jacqueline was well aware of the criminal antecedents of the main accused, ie. criminal background, she chose to continue her association and accept valuable benefits, possess, receive, use and enjoy the "proceeds of crime" for herself and her family members thereby demonstrating a conscious disregard for the source of funds and actively participating in the laundering process. Her claim of being a "victim" is therefore self-serving and contrary to the evidence on record.

The ED had said that the Applicant's claim of being a "cooperating witness" in the predicate offence or her statement under Section 164 Cr.P.C. recorded on 02.01.2023 before Spl. Court, PHC, Delhi, does not absolve the actress of her culpability in the distinct offence of money laundering under the PMLA, 2002. The offence of money laundering is independent of the predicate offence, and her role in the latter is clearly established.

The Delhi High Court had dismissed her petition seeking quashing of the present ECIR and the 2nd Supplementary Complaint of 17.08.2022, arraigning her as an accused on 03.07.2025. The said dismissal was challenged before the Supreme Court. However, the said challenge was dismissed on 22.09.2025.

The Patiala house court on April 17, issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Actor Jacqueline Fernandes seeking permission to turn approver in Rs 200 money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

It is alleged that the actor recieved gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar out of alleged proceeds of crime. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tripathi for ED had opposed the application.

Money laundering case is at the stage of arguements of charge and Jacqueline Fernandes is to argue on the charge. Meanwhile, she has moved an application to turn approver. Her counsel said that she is ready and willing to turn approver and to co-operate with the investigation.