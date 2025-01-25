Actress Kamya Panjabi Raises Bold Questions Ahead Of Republic Day: 'We Celebrate Freedom But...'

New Delhi: This Republic Day, as we celebrate our nation's journey with pride, it's also a moment to pause and reflect on some tough questions.

Actress Kamya Panjabi, known for her role as Mohini in Sun Neo’s Ishq Jabariya, shared her thoughts on the occasion, voicing the pressing questions that came to her mind.

Kamya says, “Republic Day is a reminder of the strength and beauty of our democracy, but it also makes me question are we truly living up to the ideals set by our Constitution. We speak of equality, yet many in our country are still struggling for basic rights. We celebrate freedom, but is everyone really free to express their opinions without fear?”

The Ishq Jabariya actress further continues, “I love my country deeply, and that’s why I feel the need to speak up. Patriotism isn’t just about waving flags or singing the anthem it’s about standing up for what’s right, even if it’s uncomfortable. It’s time we stop hiding behind traditions and start addressing issues like corruption, discrimination, and injustice head-on. On this Republic Day, I urge everyone to not just celebrate, but also reflect and act. Real change starts with us.”

