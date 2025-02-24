Actress Katrina Kaif Visits Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj With Mother-in-Law, See PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was joined by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal as they visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Several pictures of the actress’ visit are doing the rounds. Katrina wore a powder pink hued Indian wear and was seen having a conversation with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

A tweet on the official handle of Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand, on X, read: “Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots. #Mahakumbh #KatrinaKaif.”

Katrina is one of several personalities of Indian cinema who have visited the Maha Kumbh.

Several stars such as Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur and Chandan Roy Sanya took a dip at the holy waters of Maha Kumbh.

In other news, Katrina heaped praise on her husband Vicky's performance in 'Chhaava' and said that he is “outstanding.”

She had written: "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again."

She added: "I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…"

Katrina Kaif concluded, "#DineshVijan what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team."