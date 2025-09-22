Actress Madhoo Completes 110 Kms Walk On Spiritual Journey In Spain

Mumbai: Actress Madhoo is currently on a deeply spiritual journey in Spain. The actress known for her grace both on screen and off screen has chosen to walk the Camino de Santiago alongside her childhood friend, making the experience even more meaningful and happy.

The actress who has been doing the pilgrimage on foot recently completed 110 km of walking in a span of almost a week. She recently received the traditional certificate of completion, a symbol of devotion and complement awarded to those who successfully complete the pilgrimage.

The certificate highlights not just the physical effort of walking hundreds of kilometres but also the spiritual intention behind the journey. An elated Madhoo took to her social media account in sharing the picture of the certificate and her excitement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 56-year-old actress has been sharing an umpteen number of pictures and videos straight from her pilgrimage. She has been travelling with her childhood friends and recently shared a carousel post full of pictures of her having a blast with her friends.

She captioned it as, “The most beautiful thing in life is to be able to be together with people who keep you safe and smiling, and reunions are the best. Childhood friendships are the bestest, and here we are together monkeying around on our way to the Camino.” For the uninitiated, the Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of Saint James, is one of the world's most famous pilgrimages.

It leads to the shrine of the Apostle Saint James in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwestern Spain. Talking about Madhoo, the actress is still known for her character portrayal in the movie Roja that released in 1994.