Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Actress Mariska Hargitay to host 78th Emmy Awards 2026

She won an Emmy for playing Olivia Benson on SVU in 2006.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Actress Mariska Hargitay to host 78th Emmy Awards 2026
Image Credit: movie still

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Himachal monsoon alert: IMD forecasts heavy rain, landslide risks in Shimla, Kullu & Mandi
himachal pradesh monsoon6 min ago
2
India defence exports20 min ago
3
ICC T20I rankings22 min ago
4
cbse result 202625 min ago
5
neet row controversy29 min ago