Actress Mariska Hargitay to host 78th Emmy Awards 2026

"It's my great honour to host the 78th Emmy Awards -- in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers. Whether it's an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories -- and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next," added Hargitay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.